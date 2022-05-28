Union Min Ajay Bhatt Lauds Uttarakhand CM Over Drafting Committee On UCC; 'totally Right'

After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the formation of a 5-member drafting committee on the Uniform Civil Code on Friday, May 28, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt lauded the state government and noted that the decision taken by CM Dhami is right.

Speaking to ANI on the decision taken by the Pushkar Dhami government in Uttarakhand, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Ajay Bhatt said, "It becomes necessary seeing to the situation in Uttarakhand. The Rohingya problem is not hidden from anyone."

Citing the incidents of the presence of illegal Rohingyas in the state, Bhatt claimed that many Rohingyas are living in Uttarakhand without any identification or address or lying about them. "So, whatever the Chief Minister has said regarding Uniform Civil Code is totally right. Now, a high-level committee is also constituted. Other state governments have also supported this move because this is not just a problem of Uttarakhand," Ajay Bhatt told ANI

Drafting committee on UCC formed

The Uttarakhand government on Friday constituted a drafting committee, in which, five members have been included and former judge Ranjana Desai has been made the chairman of the committee.

The five people included in the committee are - former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh; former judge Ranjana Desai, who is appointed as the chairman of the committee; former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and former High Court judge Pramod Kohli; social worker Manu Gaur and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

Speaking on the implementation of UCC, CM Dhami said, "Uttarakhand is the land of multiple gods and goddesses; the state also heavily contributes in terms of people serving the Armed forces. Thus there is a need for a common law for the people of Uttarakhand. As soon as the new government was formed, we took the decision that UCC will be implemented in the state. Thereby, Uttarakhand will be the second state to rollout UCC after Goa."

Uniform Civil Code in India

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP promised the implementation of UCC in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

On 18 November 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community.

Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution under Article 44 reads, "The state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."