Union Min Anurag Thakur Hits Out At BBC After It Suspends Gary Lineker Over Govt Criticism

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday, March 11 slammed British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after it suspended former England captain Gary Lineker over his criticism of the UK government's new asylum policy. The I&B Minister said that it is interesting to see "how the BBC which makes lofty claims about journalistic objectivity & independence suspend their star anchor over his social media activity."

Sharing another exhibit, the minister also stated that BBC decided not to air an episode of Sir David Attenborough's documentary on British wildlife fearing that it would "anger a section of society."

"Fake narrative setting & ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. Those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fiber or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence," Union Minister Thakur said.

BBC suspends Gary Lineker after Twitter posts

Displaying its piousness, BBC removed Lineker from his role as presenter of the broadcaster's flagship soccer highlights show after he criticised the British government's new asylum policy.

In a tweet on March 7, Lineker compared the language of UK lawmakers to that used in Nazi Germany.

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

The statement read, "BBC decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media."

It added, "We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."