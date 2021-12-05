Union Min Anurag Thakur Lauds Himachal Pradesh Govt Over 100% COVID Vaccination Of Adults

With India fully vaccinating over 50% of its eligible population on Sunday, Dec 05, another landmark milestone has been clocked on the same day as Himachal Pradesh became the first Indian state to fully inoculate all of its adult population.

Union Sports & IB minister Anurag Thakur spoke to Republic on the remarkable feat and expressed his happiness on his state bagging the first position in vaccinating all the eligible people against COVID-19 among others.

Union Min Anurag Thakur lauds Himachal govt for fully vaccinating adult population

Speaking on the same, the BJP minister who hails from Himachal Pradesh said, “PM Modi government not only focused on manufacturing the Make in India vaccines, but also worked on providing free vaccines to the people of the country. I am glad my state, Himachal Pradesh became the first state to fully vaccinate its people. We achieved that mark on the second dose also. Today we stand fully vaccinated, all the citizens above 18 years of age got fully vaccinated.”

He further congratulated the state government and all the COVID warriors for their significant efforts in achieving the milestone. He also lauded the people of Himachal Pradesh who responsibly came forward and got themselves administered with both doses of vaccines. Hamirpur MP further appealed to the citizens of the country to drop the hesitancy and voluntarily come forward for getting fully vaccinated.



Union Minister Thakur said, “I urge citizens of India to get vaccinated and get the second dose as soon as possible.”

Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate eligible population

Amid the ongoing Omicron scare, Himachal Pradesh had bagged the first position among 29 states in the country to achieve the vaccination goal by inoculating over 53 lakh people with both doses before the year-end. The state was also one of the earliest ones to provide 100% first dose to all the adults. By August end, the Himachal Pradesh government successfully administered the first jab to 53,86,393 people.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced on Twitter that Himachal Pradesh is now fully vaccinated. In a Tweet, he said, “Today our Himachal has created another history and has attained the top position in the country. Himachal has secured first place in the country by giving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the targeted eligible citizens”, He further wrote, “Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state and thanks to the health department/team. #HimachalFullyVaccinated”.

On 50% of the eligible population being vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 'It is a moment of great pride.' In a tweet, the health minister also congratulated the nation on vaccination accomplishment. India, in the last 24 hours, administered 1,04,18,707 COVID-19 doses with coverage exceeding 127.61 Crore figure.

Image: PTI/ Republic