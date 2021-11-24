Union Min Anurag Thakur Lists Key Decisions Taken In Union Cabinet Meet Chaired By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the Union Cabinet meeting ahead of the upcoming winter session of Parliament which begins from November 29. After the completion of the meeting, Union Minister Anurag Thakur - in a media briefing - apprised of the key decisions taken by the cabinet. Among the various key decisions, Anurag Thakur confirmed that the Cabinet had completed the formality to repeal the three farm laws, as announced by PM Modi on November 19. Furthermore, the Cabinet has also decided to extend the government's foodgrain scheme, introduced during the pandemic, till March 2022.

Addressing the media, Anurag Thakur said, "The Union Cabinet led by PM completed formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. During the upcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws." adding that the process will commence from the very first day of the winter session of Parliament. Thakur also stated that Prime Minister's promise on November 19 has been fulfilled within five days of the announcement.

On the foodgrain scheme, Anurag Thakur said, "It has been decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022. The food grain under Phase V would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs 53,344.52 crores. In the next four months i.e. from December 2021 to March 2022, this will be implemented."

"When it was first implemented, the purpose was no poor die due to hunger in the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the few countries in the world which has given food to more than 80 crore people for months. And till now, 600 lakh metric tonnes have been free rations been approved by the government out of which 41 lakh metric tonnes have been already distributed," added Thakur.

Rollback of three farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

PM Modi had also urged the protesting farmers to head back to their homes, families, and farms. However, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmer unions, stated that it will continue to hold protests until its six demands are met by the Centre.

(Image: PTI)