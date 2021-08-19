Union Min Anurag Thakur Slams Oppn For 'politicising' COVID Management, Centre's Farm Laws

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday visited Himachal Pradesh for the first time and kickstarted the five-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra.’ While addressing the public in Solan, the Union Sports Minister lashed out at the Opposition for doing politics over COVID management. Anurag Thakur said that the Congress has stooped down to such a low level that it did not even stand united with the country at the time of the pandemic.

Anurag Thakur said, "At the time when the world stood in support of India during the second wave of the pandemic, the Opposition was still focussed on politicising the issue."

Slamming Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, the Sports Minister said that the Opposition was busy writing letters over COVID management across the country, but it never participated in any pandemic discussion meetings.

Anurag Thakur slams Oppn over farm laws

Remarking that the Opposition pretends to support the farmers of the country, Union Min Thakur said that it did not do anything for the welfare of the farmers. Informing that the Swaminathan Committee report was not implemented under Congress' rule, he said that this report was only implemented when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre.

The Union Sports Minister said, "It is the BJP government that had ensured financial benefits to the farmers. It was under BJP's rule that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was implemented, under which Rs 1,50,000 crore was transferred to the bank account of the farmers."

Hitting out at Congress over its 2009 promise of waiving the farmers' loan, Anurag Thakur said that Congress under its rule only transferred Rs 27,000 crore in farmers' accounts. He further said that the Opposition was spreading misconceptions about the Minimum Support Price (MSP), but it has been one year since new farm laws were implemented and the MSP has only increased.

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.

(Image: Twitter- @Anurag_Office, PTI)