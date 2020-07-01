Union Min Appeals Farmers To Use Best Agricultural Practices To Maximize Crop Production

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on Wednesday, appealed to farmers to grow different varieties of crops keeping in view the type of farmland in order to make farming a 'gainful activity'. In a letter to the farmers across the country, the Union Minister highlighted that with the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country, sowing of crops has also been completed in many places and also exhorted farmers to adopt best agricultural practices in an attempt to ensure maximum production.

In his letter, Union Minister Tomar also appreciated the farmers for completing their agricultural work with 'responsibility and dedication' despite the COVID crisis and the difficult time of the lockdown which has impacted industries and businesses. He assured farmers that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is dealing effectively with the Coronavirus crisis since the past three months.

Union Minister Tomar in his communication highlighted a number of good agricultural practices including control of weeds, use of biopesticides, organic manure and vermicompost, ridge and furrow method of crop planting, seed treatment of pulses with rhizobium bacteria, balanced use of nitrogenous fertilizers along with potash and phosphorus in accordance with a soil health card, and using best irrigation methods.

Furthermore, Tomar stressed that the Prime Minister has visualized an Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India keeping agriculture and villages at the centre-stage. "We must ensure an abundant kharif crop. In the present situation, farmers are shouldering an immense responsibility of increasing agricultural production not just for their own welfare but for the welfare of the whole country," he wrote.

PM Modi thanks farmers

Announcing the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November end, PM Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday appreciated the farmers for helping the poor reap benefits. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too, expressed his gratitude to the 'hardworking' farmers. Under the scheme, the Central Government shall provide either one kg of wheat or rice to every family of the needy till then end of the scheme. The Prime Minister in his live address informed that almost 80 crore people have benefitted under the PMGKAY scheme so far amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown.

