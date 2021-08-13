As India approaches 74 years of Independence, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday shared an image of a postage stamp that was issued in 1947. The postage stamp, which was issued in 1947, carried the Indian national flag. This post came as a throwback from the past and that too at the penultimate moment as India would be celebrating its 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' on August 15.

Postage Stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India’s Independence. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/qsY3OEQrEN — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 12, 2021

Union Min Vaishnaw brings back patriotic memories

Taking this to Twitter, the Union Minister shared an image of a stamp that was issued in 1947. “Postage Stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India’s Independence,” he captioned the post. His post is complete with the hashtag #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. It is launched to 'celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements,' the tweet says further. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 6.7K likes at the time of posting this copy.

On Friday morning, Ashwini Vaishnav also shared the images of two stamps depicting Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March and Salt Satyagrah. The stamps were issued on October 2, 1980.

Postage Stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India’s Independence. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/qsY3OEQrEN — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 12, 2021

Besides the one shared by Union Minister Vaishnaw, the other stamps carried the image of Ashoka Lion Capital and a flying aircraft, respectively. The Ashoka Lion Capital stamp's cost was 1.50 annas, and the flying aircraft was priced at 12 annas. The one that carried the Tricolour was priced at 3.50 annas. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements.

(Image Credits - Twitter)