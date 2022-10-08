Union Min Avers 'no Pressure' On India Over Russian Oil; 'Will Buy From Wherever We Want'

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday, October 7, asserted that it is the moral duty of the Indian government to provide energy to its people, adding that it will continue to purchase oil from whichever country it has to. The Minister also noted that no country has told India to halt the import of Russian oil.

Addressing reporters in Washington, Union Minister Hardeep Puri Singh said, "India will buy oil from wherever it has to for the simple reason that this kind of a discussion cannot be taken to the consuming population of India." Puri, who visited the US, held a wide range of meetings with his US counterpart Jennifer Granholm and other top officials in the Biden administration.

When asked whether India has been under pressure to reduce its energy dependency on Russia, the Minister said, "Have I been told by anyone to stop buying Russian oil? The answer is a categorical 'No'."

It is significant to note that since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, India has made an effort to strike a balance between Moscow and its Western critics, and up until now, it has generally defied calls from the West to sever its economic relations with the Kremlin.

'We will navigate through it': Puri on OPEC+ decision to cut oil production

Earlier in October, at a conference in Vienna, the 13-nation OPEC group, plus 10 allies under Moscow's leadership, decided to reduce oil production. Responding to a question on this development, Puri said that India will navigate through the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) decision to cut oil production from November by a steeper-than-expected two million barrels per day (bpd).

"How will this impact India? We are very confident of being able to navigate through the situation," Hardeep Singh Puri said. "I say this again with the view of confidence and most analysts feel that the 25 per cent of the global increase in demand will come from India in the coming decade, so, I see this 5 million barrels a day consumption going up to six and seven... The economy is growing at 7 per cent and energy is a critical driver of that economic growth," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)