Union Min Bhupender Yadav Indicates Global Carbon Budget Meagre, Calls For Rapid Action

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav asked the developed countries to reduce the emissions and said that the remaining global carbon budget is meagre. During the virtual event of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) Ministerial meeting titled "Preparations for COP 26 on Climate Change-Expectations and Challenges" held on Monday, Yadav said that a rapid reduction of emissions is required during the current decade. He further said that the world is in need of transformative actions and added that the remaining global carbon budget is very less and will be used this decade at the current rate of global emissions.

Yadav pointed that the commitments of carbon neutrality to raise ambitions in nationally determined contributions should be in line with the climate justice and principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). The union minister also explained the climate actions implemented by India in areas of renewable energy, energy access and efficiency, sustainable transport including e-mobility, sustainable agriculture and enhancing green cover. He said, "India has achieved a reduction of 24% in emission intensity of its GDP between 2005 and 2016, thereby achieving its pre-2020 voluntary target." Yadav further said that the accelerated climate action by developing countries like India needs the provision of climate finance, technology and other forms of support. He also said that global partnerships and cooperation are key to achieving the goal and requested countries to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), two initiatives launched by India.

What is the Like-Minded Developing Countries Ministerial meeting?

The virtual meeting was hosted by the plurinational State of Bolivia and was seen as a stage setter for the important 26th Climate Change Conference, which is to be held in Glasgow, the UK from October 31 to November 12, 2021. The LMDC is made of 25 developing countries, predominantly from Asia and other regions. A ministerial statement was made by the LMDC ministers during the virtual meet and expressed their complete support to COP26 Presidency. The countries also pledged to work closely and constructively with the stakeholders towards a successful COP26 through the multilateral process that is conducted in an open and transparent, inclusive, party-driven and consensus-based manner.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI