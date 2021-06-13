Union Min Counters Rahul Gandhi, Asks 'Why Are Fuel Prices High In Congress-ruled States?'

As fuel prices across India continue to mark a new high with each passing day, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday admitted that the current fuel prices are 'problematic' for people. Rationalising Centre's heavy tax imposition on fuel which has led to the high prices, the Union Minister stated that over Rs 35,000 crores have been spent on COVID vaccines, nearly Rs 1,000 crores on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and relief for farmers has also been extended. Pradhan added that the centre is 'saving money' to spend on welfare schemes amid the pandemic.

Countering Rahul Gandhi's constant attack on the Government over the rising fuel prices, the Union Minister brought the cost of petrol and diesel in Congress-ruled states, which is the amongst in the country. Pradhan demanded that the former Congress chief must answer why fuel prices are high in Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Notably, the cost of petrol has touched 102.30 per litre and the price of diesel is 94.39 per litre - which is the highest in the country. The cost of petrol in Chennai, as of Sunday, is 94.43 and in Delhi, it is 96.12 per litre.

"Rahul Gandhi must answer why fuel prices are high in Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Rajasthan, & Maharashtra. If he is so concerned about the poor, he should instruct Maharashtra CM to reduce taxes as prices are very high in Mumbai," Pradhan told ANI.

#WATCH | I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state govt, over Rs 35,000 crores have been being spent on vaccines in a year... In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/ugObtQYiB6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Pradhan wants fuel to be brought under GST

In contrast to his justification on Sunday, the Union Minister on Monday had said that the recent surge in global crude oil prices is the reason behind the fuel price hike in India. Noting the surge, Pradhan said it is up to the GST Council to decide whether the fuel should be brought under the Goods and Services Tax in order to reduce the prices substantially, a step he said that he backs.

"The prices of petroleum products have gone up. The main reason is that the price of crude oil has gone over USD 70 (per barrel) in the international market. This negatively impacts consumers here, as India imports 80 per cent of its oil requirement," he added.

The prices of petrol and diesel are controlled by state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum that align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices with respect to any change in foreign exchange rates. Rajasthan (Congress-ruled) charges the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Centre over the rise in petrol prices and said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming. Congress has been critical of the Central government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Several opposition parties have also been demanding that petrol and diesel be brought under the purview of the GST regime.