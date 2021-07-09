Union Min Gadkari Seeks Cabinet's Nod To Build Smart Cities Along Highways, Expand Network

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday revealed that the Centre had greater plans for expanding India’s road connectivity. On Friday, Union Minister Gadkari said that he is was going to seek approval from the newly-reshuffled Cabinet for allowing the construction of ‘smart cities, townships alongside highways, industrial clusters and logistic parks in the entire country.’

Road Minister's plan to build a world-class network

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was addressing a virtual event when he expressed his desire to build high-tech highway networks in India and informed that the Ministry had already carved out a plan for monetising the projects. At the meeting, Gadkari said, “I wish to construct world-class highway networks and the road transport and highways ministry has chalked out a plan for monetising existing highways projects for an infra capital generation."

Seeking a go-ahead from the Cabinet, Nitin Gadkari said, "And now we have prepared a cabinet note for approval ....for making roadside townships, smart cities, logistic parks, industrial clusters. We are making 400 roadside amenities." Revealing his plans for the future, Gadkari said that his ministry is looking forward to building tunnels worth Rs.2.5 lakh crore also. Road Ministry under him aims to construct a 60,000 km national highway at the rate of 40 km per day.

'Efforts being made to use of environment-friendly technology'

Further, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari noted that efforts were being made to minimise the use of steel and cement for the construction of roads without missing out on the quality. He said the Ministry for Roads, Transport and Highways was making efforts to test new technology and innovation to do so.

On going green for fuel consumption, Minister Gadkari said,"CNG, LNG and ethanol should be used for the road equipment & machinery hereon." During the meet, his emphasis also remained on developing cost-effective, pollution-free and new methods and use of alternative fuel and import substitution for the construction work.

The BJP leader also mentioned that India possesses the second largest road network in the world and is further expanding this network. “India with about 63 lakh km of the road network is the second largest road network in the world. The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars i.e. Rs 111 lakh crores in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP),” he said.

“The government has also increased year on year infrastructure CAPEX by 34 per cent to Rs. 5.54 lakh crore this year, he said. Increased investment in infrastructure would help create employment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Cabinet minister added.

(PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/ Rep Image)