Union Min Gadkari Sets 100 Km/day Target For Highway Construction, Warns NHAI Over Delays

Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday mentioned the importance of infrastructure as he addressed a virtual event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday. Union Minister Gadkari stressed the Centre's target to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway construction. The Transport and Highways Minister also attested that delays in taking decisions were a big problem in the country.

Union Min Gadkari unhappy with present performance

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that asset monetisation was a key to meet finances for road projects and that the government was confident that NHAI will be able to raise Rs 1.40 lakh crore per year from existing highway projects. Emphasizing on replacing diesel fuel, he requested contractors to use green fuels such as ethanol, CNG etc for construction equipment and offered to provide advances for green construction equipment.

The pace of highway construction in the country touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21. Detailing on the record, Nitin Gadkari stated, "Infrastructure (development) is very important for the country. Even during the COVID pandemic, we have made a world record of constructing 38 km of road in a day."

"I am not satisfied with the present performance," Gadkari said, adding that his target is to achieve the pace of up to 100 km per day of highway construction.

Union Minister wants agility from workers

Gadkari, who is also known for his frank views, slammed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for delaying projects or posing obstacles in work. He said the prime push of the government is to have a time-bound, result-oriented, transparent and corruption-free system. "If anyone (contractor) wants to change his bank or financial institution, it takes him 3 months to 1.5 year to take NOC from NHAI. We can make this possible in 2 hours, then why is there a delay for 1. 5 years, I am asking this question to officials," he said. "The problem is that the bureaucratic system never understands the meaning of time," he opined.

Image Credits - ANI