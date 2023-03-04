Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Files Defamation Case Against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court to file a criminal defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The development came after the Union Minister claimed that Gehlot made defamatory remarks against him in connection with his alleged involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Society scam.

Demanding strict action against Rajasthan Chief Minister under sections of defamation, Shekhawat has also asked for appropriate monetary compensation for the loss of his reputation in public.

Gehlot responds after Shekhawat’s court move

Responding to Shekhawat filing a defamation case against him, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Let him file a defamation suit. At least under that excuse, the case will move forward and this issue of the poor will become a national issue.”

“I want the matter to reach the Prime Minister and Amit Shah,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gehlot accuses Shekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in February accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, stating that the police investigation has proven his involvement.

Ashok Gehlot accused the Union Minister after the latter accused the Rajasthan CM of indulging in his (Union Min) character assassination due to frustration as the Congress leader’s son was defeated by him in the last Lok Sabha election.

Accusing Shekhawat of misleading the public, Gehlot said, “He himself knows this very well. They know that Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society has looted the lifetime deposits of more than one lakh victims, amounting to more than Rs 900 crore.” He further said that the Special Operations Group (SOG) has also shown his involvement in the matter.