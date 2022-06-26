Union Min Goyal Avers 'Textile Industry Has Potential To Grow To Rs 20 Lakh Cr In 5 Years'

Union Minister of Textiles, Piyush Goyal, has made positive predictions for the textile industry in India. The leader exuded confidence that it had the potential to become a Rs 20 lakh crore industry.

On June 26, the minister addressed the exporters at the Exporters' meet-cum-felicitation Function in Tiruppur, where he said, "The textile industry has the potential in the next 5 years, to become a Rs 20 lakh crore industry, with exports of up to Rs 10 lakh crore."

Goyal further added that if we look at the number of processes involved in the textile sector, the number of opportunities, the number of jobs, the amount of investment, and the number of start-ups that can be created, just in the textile industry alone, will be very huge.

Textile industry is worth about ₹10 lakh Cr and has the potential to grow to ₹20 lakh Cr in the next 5 years with exports of ₹10 lakh Cr.



Govt. wants to replicate Tiruppur's success across India and create 75 such hubs.

We want to create 75 Tiruppurs all over India: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the event in Tiruppur, the city which is a major textile hub of India, Goyal stated, "We want to create 75 Tiruppurs, in different parts of the country. In this 75th year of independence, while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let's identify 75 districts across India, that can learn from the Tiruppur Model, to do sustainable textile manufacturing and produce thousands and crores worth of textile products and provide employment to lakhs and lakhs of our youth."

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also went on to say that India has the potential to be a $30 trillion economy 30 years from now.

"Another nine years, that is 18 years from now, we will be about USD 13 trillion economy. And then another nine years after that, that is 27 years from now, we will be a USD 26 trillion economy. Then obviously, 30 years from today, confidently we can all expect that the Indian economy will be a USD 30 trillion economy," the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)