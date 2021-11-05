Union Min Goyal Says India Targets '2x Growth' In Technical Textiles In Next 5 Years

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that it is time to target a five-fold increase in the export of technical textiles in three years.

The minister was speaking to the Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) in Delhi and said, "Centre would support Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) for the textile sector in states supporting the development and offering affordable infrastructure for textile manufacturing like cheap land and power."

Goyal further said that India must target the best standards in textile manufacturing to ensure that quality is maintained for both international and domestic consumers.

He further added, "It may be noted that the growth of technical textiles in India has gained momentum in the past five years, currently growing at an eight per cent per annum rate. Our aim is to hasten this growth to 15-20 per cent range during next five years."

He continued, "Current world market is USD 250 billion and India's share in it is USD 19 billion. India is an aspiring player with USD 40 billion in size in this market. The biggest players are the USA, Western Europe, China and Japan."

However, the minister emphasised that there will be investments in technology and indigenously innovated products as well.

Government’s initiative to increase textile exports

Earlier in February 2020, the government launched the National Technical Textiles Mission to make India a self-reliant, vibrant, export-oriented economy in the world.

Piyush Goyal added, "Our aim is to transform India into a major player in innovations, technology development, applications in key areas with an emphasis on higher education and skilled workforce."

Goyal informed that the trade balance has been positive for the year 2020-21. It used to be negative (-Rs 2,788 Crore) in 2018-19 and (-Rs 1,366 Crore in 2019-20), however, the trade deficit has turned positive with Rs 1,767 crore. India's major share of exports were in PPE kits, N-95 masks, surgical masks and materials for the production of PPE kits and masks.

The minister also revealed that 92 items have been made mandatory for use by government organisations covering agriculture/horticulture, highways, railways, water resources, medical applications and nine concerned ministries have issued instructions in this regard.

(with ANI inputs)