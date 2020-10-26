Union Min Javadekar Slams Mumbai Police's FIR On Republic: '1 Channel Named, Other Probed'

Condemning the continued targetting of Republic Media Network and its staff by Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam, the Union Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday, said it was wrong. Talking exclusively to OpIndia, Javadekar said that it was curious as to how one media channel was named and Republic was being questioned. He also condemned the Maharashtra government's efforts to stifle the media for political gains.

#IAmRepublic resounds as top trend on Twitter in India; netizens back Republic & Arnab

Javadekar to OpIndia: 'Stifling media wrong'

"If the TRP scam has occurred it is wrong and investigation must be done to uncover the truth. But when one name appears and Mumbai police probes someone else, no one will like it. Everyone has opposed it and I feel that stifling journalists to gain political points is wrong," said Javadekar.

Mumbai Police files FIR on Republic’s entire editorial team, hear Arnab’s message to them

Mumbai police files FIR on editorial staff

Targetting the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police filed an FIR on Friday, naming top editors of the Network, editorial staff and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC. The FIR was filed after the network aired a news segment that voiced several police officers expressing discontent with the continued targetting Republic in the alleged TRP scam. Apart from this case, the Mumbai police have asked Republic to reveal its source of the 'Hansa report' and demanded details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network.

Congress' Udit Raj targets Arnab Goswami over TRP Case, asks 'Is BARC wrong?'

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead names India Today. The complaint based on which the FIR was filed also, similarly, didn't name Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate or the Republic Media Network.

Republic & Arnab send Param Bir Singh defamation notice seeking ₹200 cr damages; Read here

As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. Apart from this case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into a case filed by Kamal Sharma - promoter of Golden Rabbit ad agency - alleging TRP inflation in Lucknow, transferred by UP govt. The Mumbai Police has questioned Republic Media Network's employees for over 160 hours including its CFO Sundaram, Republic TV's executive editor- Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, COO, and senior members of the Republic Media Network's Distribution team.