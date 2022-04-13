Union Min Jitendra Singh Announces Single-window Portal For Pensioners

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday announced the introduction of a single-window portal for pensioners and superannuated elder citizens to claim their benefits. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India said that the portal which is being set up would enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country. He said that the portal will also receive regular inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for a prompt response.

MoS Jitendra Singh was addressing the 32nd Meeting of Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) for Review and Rationalisation of Pension Rules i.e. (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 2021 when he announced the setting up of a single-window portal for pensioners and elderly citizens. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that several revolutionary changes were brought in since 2014 in Pension Rules. He claimed that the Central government have been constantly working to bring ‘Ease of Living’ to the common man.

“The objective of Common Pension Portal is to create a single window digital mechanism for pensioners to raise their grievances and get the same resolved without approaching different authorities in person,” Singh said while making the announcement. The minister added that all ministries responsible to process, sanctioning or disbursing pension dues, are interlinked to the system and grievances are forwarded after assessment to the concerned ministry or department for resolution. “Pensioners, as well as Nodal officers, can view the status of the grievance online till disposal in the system.,” he added.

The SCOVA is a useful platform for the pensioners holding consultations through their Associations and concerned Ministries/Departments. Apart from the single-window portal, issues relating to the shortage of doctors in CGHS wellness centres, periodical health check-ups of pensioners, Nomination of Pensioners for lifetime arrears were also discussed in Tuesday’s meeting. Pensioner Associations from Jammu, Jaipur, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chandigarh and other parts of the country took part in the meeting.

Holding of Pension Adalat and changes in Pension Rules

The minister also noted that the Department had started 2017 the unique experiment of holding Pension Adalats, where the chronic grievances of Central Government Pensioners were resolved. He reminded that the first Pension Adalat was held on September 20, 2017, and the department has since held several such initiatives. “So far, the Department has conducted a total of 6 Pension Adalats. The next Pension Adalat is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2022,” he added.

MoS Singh on Tuesday also directed the officials to create widespread awareness of the initiatives for the welfare of pensioners. He said the earlier Pension Rules were notified 50 years ago in 1972 and a large number of amendments to the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 have taken place since then. Singh added that several office memoranda clarifying different provisions of these Rules have been brought out in the light of such changes. However, the union minister further clarified that the revised rules do not make any changes in regard to entitlement of amount of pension, family pension or gratuity.

