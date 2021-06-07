Union Min Jitendra Singh Calls For A Combined Effort Against Fugitive Economic Offenders

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday spoke about the issue of fugitive economic offenders and assets amid the ongoing Mehul Choksi case. Jitendra Singh was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) special session on 'Corruption'. Calling for a strong and aligned international cooperation, Singh asserted that the world is presently combatting the emerging challenge of fugitive economic offenders.

Singh further added that India’s Fugitive Economic Offenders Act 2018 law empowers authorities for non-conviction-based attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime, properties & assets of a fugitive economic offender against whom a warrant for arrest in relation to a scheduled offence issued by any court in India. The Union Minister further conveyed India's appreciation for countries for intensifying their efforts, sustaining political commitment and ensuring a decisive action against preventing and combating corruption

He further stated that the economic offenders take shelter in foreign countries and thereby conceal the proceeds of crime in complex legal structures across countries. Additionally, he also remarked that the jurisdictions, gaps and weaknesses of international cooperation are 'fully exploited' by the economic offenders. The Union Ministers statements comes at a time when India is pursuing to bring back fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi from Antigua while also trying to extradite Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from London.

Mehul Choksi case

Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The accused obtained the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 through the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in January 2018. India had formally started Choks's extradition process in August 2018 while Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019. The issue further surfaced when Choksi was reported missing on May 23 after going out for dinner. Following this, the Dominican government announced that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. The Antigua and Barbuda PM further refused to accept him back in the country and remarked that Dominica can repatriate the fugitive back to India.

Ahead of the hearing in the Dominica High Court on the habeas corpus plea filed by the fugitive's lawyers, an 8-member Indian team comprising two members each from the CBI, ED, MEA besides two CRPF commandos landed in the country. The Dominica HC Judge further directed that Choksi should be produced before a magistrate. Choksi was denied bail and the matter is to be heard on June 14. However, the Magistrate also agreed that Mehul Choksi is a flight risk. The matter was challenged and is to be heard on June 8 while Choksi will remain in police custody.