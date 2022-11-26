Union Min Jitendra Singh Presents National Awards To 18 E-governance Initiatives

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday presented the national awards for e-governance (NaeG) under five categories to 18 e-governance initiatives in the country.

The nine gold and as many silver awards along with a certificate and a trophy were handed over to the winners on the first day of the two-day 25th national conference on e-governance which commenced here Saturday morning.

The monetary reward for the gold award was Rs 5 lakh and for silver Rs 3 lakh.

The e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was awarded a gold award under the category 'excellence in government process reengineering for digital transformation'.

Uttar Pradesh's geology and mining department received a gold award for its 'Mine Mitra' portal for transparency under 'State and UT level initiatives'.

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district was awarded gold for its project 'Gaash', an e-learning initiative with special emphasis on gamified learning in the age group 12-18 years.

Similarly, Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was given the prestigious gold award for its 'Gang Canal regulation and computerization project', which is an attempt to share data on water in canals with the farmers on a real-time basis.

