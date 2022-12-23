Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Centre Fully Equipped To Handle COVID-19 Situation

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said Friday that the central government is completely prepared to fight the COVID-19 challenge. Scindia said the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, will chair a meeting with state health ministers on December 23 to review the COVID-19 situation. He also spoke about the steps taken by the Centre to boost health infrastructure in the country since 2014.

Global rise in COVID cases

China, India's northern neighbour, is seeing a massive rise in COVID-19 cases which has caused a virtual collapse of the nation's health infrastructure. Meanwhile, Japan, United States and Brazil are also seeing a rise in cases. India raised an alert on December 22 to prepare for a potential rise in COVID caseload.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that hospitals have been asked to do mock drills and states will be issued advisories to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and stay prepared for contingencies.

#BREAKING | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia talks about India's high alert during the rising COVID-19 cases across the world.



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/3yT6kIabhS — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

‘Holistic healthcare’

Ministry of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressing a press briefing, said, “Health Ministry is keeping a watch on it (the COVID situation). PM Modi yesterday chaired a high-level meeting with top officials regarding preparedness for #COVID. Today Union Health Minister will hold a meeting with health ministers of the states.”

Scindia recalled the multiple steps undertaken by the government in the area of health since 2014. “It has been the endeavour of the government to provide holistic healthcare to the Indian people. India provided vaccines to the masses under the Harghar Dastak campaign. There was just one testing lab in the country and now the country has 3,388 testing labs,”

He added that India is producing four different vaccines.

The share of out-of-pocket health expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure has declined, Scindia said, “from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 48.2 per cent in 2018-19.”

IMAGE: PTI