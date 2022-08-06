Union Min Kishan Reddy, Manjinder Sirsa Flag Off Tiranga Bike Rally In Delhi

As India is preparing for the momentous celebration of 75 years of Independence under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 750 Sikh wearing saffron-coloured turbans participated in the bike rally which was flagged off by Union Minster Kishan Reddy on Saturday as a part of Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Speaking to Republic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who also participated in the bike rally which began from Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, said, "It is a 750-kilometre long rally. We started it at 7:30 AM along with 750 bike riders who have came here wearing a saffron 'Dastar' (turban). We want the people of our country and world to know about the contribution of Sikhs in the freedom struggle. Today also when there is a need at the border we never hesitate to give up our life (for the country)."

Adding further Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The whole world should know that as long as the saffron-adorned Sikhs are ready to fight and die for this country, then no one around the world can look at our country with evil intentions, and to show this feeling we are carrying out the rally."

He lauded the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and said that with this we are not only promoting respect for the national flag but also giving tributes to those who fought for independence and sacrificed their lives. He slammed the opposition for playing politics over the campaign and said, "The people opposition want to connect with one family and not the national flag."

It is pertinent to mention that a similar bike rally was organised on August 03 in Delhi wherein Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and others participated in a ‘Tiranga bike rally’. The legislators set off on a journey from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk as they waved the Indian tricolour with pride.