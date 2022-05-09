Union Min Mandaviya Issues Rallying Call To Health Sector; 'Motto Should Be Nation First'

Mansukh Mandaviya said that the focus of the central government under PM Modi is to work holistically in the health sector with a focus on preventive caregiving. He was speaking at the launch of the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) block at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC).

Highlighting the importance of all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to work as a team, Health Minister said,

"Whose responsibility it is to ensure health facilities for the people? State Governments, Central Government and Health workers force... We are all stakeholders...It is the demand of time to make health accessible and affordable."

आज नई दिल्ली के लेडी हार्डिंग मेडिकल कॉलेज में OPD & IPD ब्लॉक का लोकार्पण किया। साथ ही छात्रों को सम्बोधित भी किया।



जन सेवा- देश सेवा की भावना के साथ, PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए हमें हॉलिस्टक एप्रोच के साथ काम करना है। pic.twitter.com/dFMuQepq5A — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 9, 2022

From a token to total approach

Stressing on the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (people's contribution) in mobilising any action plan, programme or scheme made by the central government, Mandaviya stated health should be made accessible, affordable and patient-friendly.

He said that 'nation first' should be the motto for any activity, be it a student or any other person, who according to Mandaviya, should think about how can they contribute to the country. "The ways can be different, but the goal should always be 'Nation First'. The OPD, IPD will be worshipped like a temple if a patriotic spirit is cultivated," he said.

He said the country has left the baggage of the past and has moved from a token to a total approach.

"Today, under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the health sector and also to emphasise on preventive caregiving priority to modern treatment facilities. Along with reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, efforts are also being made to increase the number of doctors rapidly," he said.

Affirming the strong role played by the states in any scheme implementation announced by the Centre, Health minister Mandaviya said in the latest 3-day Chintan shivir held at Kevadia in Gujarat that health ministers from all the states discussed the roadmap of the health sector for the next 25 years.

"All states are implementing one or the other best practice - how can it be implemented universally - it was discussed extensively and on the basis of that a roadmap of the health sector will be drafted for the next 25 years," he added.

IMAGE: PTI