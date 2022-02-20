Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya Helps Differently-abled Man; Shares Unforgettable Moment'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was in Mumbai on Sunday where he visited premier institutes like the Indian Insitute of Population Science (IIPS) and the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR). The minister met a differently-abled man in AIIPMR and helped him wear his prosthetic leg. The Union Health Minister described this experience as 'an "unforgettable moment."

Talking about it the health minister shared his experience on the social media platform, Twitter. "Today, during my visit to Mumbai, I had the opportunity to visit the All India Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation. During this, wearing a prosthesis to a Divyangjan became an unforgettable moment of my life," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

मेरे मुंबई दौरे के समय आज मुझे अखिल भारतीय भौतिक चिकित्सा एवं पुनर्वास संस्थान जाने का अवसर मिला।



इस दौरान एक दिव्यांगजन को कृत्रिम अंग पहनाया जो मेरे जीवन का अविस्मरणीय पल बन गया। pic.twitter.com/D5osCmqSNx — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 20, 2022

Health Minister's Mumbai visit

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya paid an unplanned visit to 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' in Mumbai and conducted a surprise inspection. After he visited the medical store, the Health Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that local people call these medical stores 'Modi Ji ki shop', 'Modi Medical.' Union Minister Mandaviya also claimed that the medicines available at these stores are the best medicines that are provided to the public at the cheapest rates.

The Office of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya put out a Twitter post that read, "During the visit of Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to Mumbai, he did an unplanned and surprise inspection of a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra'. These Jan Aushadhi Kendras are known as 'Modi Ji ki shop', 'Modi Medical', which provide cheap and best medicines to the public."

केंद्रिय मंत्री डॉ @mansukhmandviya जी के मुंबई दौरे के दौरान उन्होंने एक ‘जन औषधि केंद्र’ का अनियोजित व औचक निरीक्षण किया।



ये जन औषधि केंद्र ‘मोदी जी की दुकान’, ‘मोदी मेडिकल’ नाम से जाने जाते है, जो जनता को सस्ती एवं उत्तम दवाई उपलब्ध करवाते है। pic.twitter.com/bXtjKD6y7j — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) February 20, 2022

During his visit to Mumbai, the Union Health Minister inaugurated new departments and new centres for the Indian Insitute of Population Science (IIPS) at Deonar, Mumbai. On his visit to the institute, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya planted an Amla tree in the premises of the institute and said he hoped that the institute carries out more extensive works which will benefit society at large. The Health Minister said, "I hope as the roots of the tree grow deeper, works & researches carried out by the Institution keep getting better, benefiting society at large."

(With inputs from ANI)