Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Condemns J&K Civilian Killings; 'Will Smoke Terrorists Out'

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the murders of the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in strong words and said that the perpetrators of the heinous killings will soon be caught and brought to justice. Naqvi further said that the safety of the minority community in the area will be prioritised.

Naqvi didn’t mince his words while condemning the spate of killings in Kashmir in the past few days, as he stated on Thursday that the government ‘will smoke the terrorists out of their holes and will hold them accountable.’

Will smoke terrorists out & hold them accountable: Naqvi on killings of civilians

As four out of seven civilians who were killed belonged to the minority community, the Minority Affairs Minister said that it is the duty of the government to protect the interests of minorities and they shall be protected.

"The minorities here will remain protected. It is our national duty to protect them. Those who are doing it (attacking civilians and minorities), we will smoke them out of their holes and hold them accountable," Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Naqvi further added that the nefarious elements will not be allowed to disrupt the peaceful functioning in the Valley. The environment of peace and prosperity will remain intact in the union territory, Naqvi told PTI. He further added that the terrorists will never be successful in their "nefarious designs to hijack" the prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to reporters, Naqvi termed the violent killings as ‘very unfortunate’. He further said, "The people of J&K want development and not terrorism. Those people who are trying to put a speed breaker on the path of J&K's development through terrorism will not succeed."

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made the statement on the issue during his visit to the Budgam district in central Kashmir. His visit was part of the Centre's outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir.

Naqvi's comments came after two teachers were shot dead at a school in Srinagar's Eidgah district earlier in the day, bringing the total number of civilians murdered in Kashmir to seven in the last five days, four of whom were from the minority population including the teachers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI