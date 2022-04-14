Union Min Naqvi Pans Forced Conversion Episode In TN; Slams 'provocative Political Motive'

In a key event, an Arts teacher in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district came under probe after parents complained of an attempt to impose Christianity in the class on Wednesday. A teacher in a government school, identified as Beatrice Thangam, allegedly glorified Christianity.

Responding to the incident, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that some political parties are running such provocative programs and claimed that India would never support such incidents.

“Some political players run provocative programs. There is a season for this as they always try to spread hate and defame our country’s tolerance and culture,” Naqvi said. “However, people of our country have always isolated them and stood against them,” the minister added.

He further slammed the incident and said that the groups were trying to spread hate and disturb society. Naqvi’s comments came after a video showed a school girl alleging a government school teacher in the Kanyakumari of preaching religion during school hours and promoting religious conversion.

Teacher allegedly forces student to convert to Christianity

A teacher in a government school, identified as Beatrice Thangam, has allegedly spoken ill of the Hindu religion and glorified Christianity. She also spoke of the religious texts of the two religions, as per the complaint made by the parents.

In a video that has since gone viral, a 6th-grade student in the class of Thangam confirmed the same. "She asked us to read Bible. When we told her that we are Hindus and we read Bhagwat Gita, she said Bhagwat Gita was bad and Bible teaches good values. She also told us stories from the Bible," the student alleged in the video.

On being asked to elaborate on the stories, the student said, "She (the teacher) talked about one Christian and one satan-a Hindu in her story. One Christian and Satan were going on the bike then they met with an accident after which two people resurrected the dead by reading the bible."

The student in the video, while acknowledging that it was for the first time such a story was told, said, "She, however, used to teach us the cross symbol. Also, ask us to join our hands, kneel down and pray after eating."

