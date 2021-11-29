Union Min Narendra Tomar Says 'MSP Procurement Has Doubled Now In Comparison To 2014'

Amid the Parliament session on Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar spoke on the progress in the agriculture sector of India and how the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has doubled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also appealed to the farmers again to end their agitation against the bills and return home.

While addressing the media, the Agriculture Minister said, "MSP procurement has been doubled in comparison to the year 2014. Earlier only paddy and wheat crop was procured on MSP. Under the leadership of PM Modi, MSP procurement was started on Dalhan (pulses), Tilhan (oilseeds), and on cotton."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait asserted that the farmers' protest will continue until the Centre meets all their demands. The BKU leader, however, indicated that their nature of protests may change and said that they will reveal their next course of action after December 4. Calling the Farm Laws Repeal Bill a tribute to all farmers, Tikait said that they will not stop protesting till other demands relating to MSP guarantees, the Electricity Amendment Act, and BSF jurisdictions are addressed.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha clear Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was tabled and cleared in both houses of Parliament on Monday.

The bill was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and was cleared within minutes with a clear majority. The introduction of the bill was accompanied by heavy sloganeering from opposition members who demanded a discussion in both Houses.

Image: ANI