Union Min Nitin Gadkari Roots For Social Consciousness, Responsibility In Entrepreneurship

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility and social entrepreneurship in bringing about socio-economic transformation among the disadvantaged sections of society. He further outlined the importance of social entrepreneurship, which comprises social consciousness, social responsibility, and social awareness, as well as the effective use of technology. He made the remarks while speaking at the fourth edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards, which took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Minister further added that technology should be used in the social sector to help people stand on their own two feet.

While Corporate Social Responsibility is assisting in the significant socio-economic transformation of disadvantaged sections of society, Nitin Gadkari believes that we should do such work that people who receive our assistance once, do not require such assistance from anyone else in the future for the rest of their lives.

The Minister further reminded that the country has 115 aspirational districts that are socially, economically, and educationally behind the times. People and organisations that contribute to the improvement of people in these districts, should be given special encouragement by the CSR sector, he noted.

Gadkari also emphasised the significance of converting waste and knowledge into income.

"Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research skill, and successful practices are what we name knowledge. Conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future. Conversion of waste into wealth is dependent on appropriate technology and appropriate vision of leadership." According to Gadkari, the government has mandated that 10% of rubber waste and waste plastic be laid in bitumen roadways. He claims that women's Self Help Groups are being enlisted to collect waste plastic and utilise it in bitumen roads, allowing waste to be turned into value.

Further speaking about turning waste into income, he cited an anecdote from Nagpur. "When I told Maharashtra's Nagpur Mayor roughly 8 years ago that they would sell wastewater, everyone was apprehensive. But now, Nagpur district currently generates Rs. 315 crore rupees per year from the sale of purified sewage water to state-run power plants," he noted.

