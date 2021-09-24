Union Min Nitin Gadkari Says Makers Will Be Mandated To Power Vehicles With Flex Engines

Indian automobile manufacturers may soon have to mandatorily produce engines that are powered to run on multiple fuel types. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that manufacturers will be mandated to power vehicles with flex engines, that can run on more than one fuel, in the upcoming three to four months.

While addressing the people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the flyover from Rajaram Bridge in Pune Gadkari said, "In the next three to four months, I will be issuing an order, mandating all vehicle manufacturers to power vehicles with flex engines.

What is a flex engine?

Flex engines are enabled with powertrains that can run on multiple fuel types leaving the consumer with a variety of choices to refuel. The engine is known to power flexible-fuel vehicles that run on alternative fuel, equipped with an internal combustion engine that is enabled to work on more than one fuel. Such engines primarily run on gasoline blended with either ethanol or methanol fuels. The fuels are however stored in a common tank that after combustion generates power for the vehicle.

Gadkari presses need for alternative energy

Gadkari's announcement comes a month after he had said that the Centre will soon make it compulsory for automobile manufacturers to offer vehicles running 100 per cent on bio-fuels. The Minister had been pressing the need for the use of biofuels and alternative energy sources to put into halt the impact left behind by the automobile industry.

The Minister said that the move has been made in an attempt to overcome the use of harmful fossils fuels and thus checking polluting agents. "The move will be cost-effective for consumers, who are hassled by the high petrol prices," Gadkari said while pointing out that a litre of bioethanol costs Rs 65 while the same quantity of petroleum costs Rs 110.

BMW to get order for first flex engine in India: Nitin Gadkari

Revealing his concern over the increasing pollution and congestion in the city, Gadkari said that there is no option rather than decentralisation for fast-growing cities. The Minister also informed that the maiden order for a flex engine will be issued to BMW, and gradually to all others.

The Minister had last month asserted that the Centre is committed to delivering vehicles with flex engine norms. "We have taken a decision to deliver vehicles with flex engine norms. We will make it mandatory," Gadkari had said adding that state-run oil marketing companies have already been directed to offer bio-fuels at the same refuelling centres like the ones selling petrol and diesel.

Gadkari had earlier informed that the Centre has already started providing permission to establish 100 per cent ethanol pumps. He also informed that PM Narendra Modi had already inaugurated two such facilities in Pune, Maharashtra.

(With Inputs from PTI & ANI)

Image: PTI/Unsplash/Representative Image