Union Min Nityanand Rai Demands Sacking Of Bihar Min Surendra Yadav Over Agniveer Insult

After Bihar Co-operative Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Prasad Yadav courted controversy as he made an extremely offensive and distasteful remark about the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Union Minister Nityanand Rai demanded the sacking of Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "Yadav's statements are extremely disappointing. A cabinet minister in the Bihar govt is making such a distasteful remark. Our Indian Army is known for its bravery and valour. Our Indian Army soldiers are famous in the world and known for their courage. He spoke against our Army soldiers who sacrifice their lives for our motherland. It is extremely unfortunate."

Rai further asserted that by making such a distasteful remark, Yadav had insulted our nation, our forces and Agniveers. He further urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sack Surendra Yadav.

Bihar Minister Makes Objectional Remarks On Agniveers

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, February 24, Surendra Yadav asserted that the ‘Agniveer’ scheme will make a “Hijdon Ki Fauj (Army of eunuchs)”. He said, "After eight to eight-and-a-half years from now, the nation will be named among the army of eunuchs. I am saying it now. All the old soldiers with retire after 8.5 years and these Agniveers selected for 4.5 years won't even complete their training."

Further, Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to "sell the nation." "The person who sells tea is now selling the nation. They sold the platform here. You might not be paying for a platform ticket but here it costs Rs 50 for a platform ticket. These people are those who sell the country. How will they protect the country?" the Bihar Co-operative Minister asked.

Notably, this is not the first time he made such controversial statements as he recently accused the BJP of 'attacking' the Indian army whenever there are elections around. BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi had in 2022 demanded the sacking of "anti-women" Yadav from the Bihar Cabinet citing the cases registered against him.