Union Min Piyush Goyal Asserts 'India To Have Permanent Pavilion At Dubai Expo'

The Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo will be permanent, similar to the permanent place UAE has given India in their hearts, remarked Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, emphasising the country's advancing trade relations with the rest of the world. This strengthening of the relationship between India and UAE has been seen with envy by many countries, the minister further added, while addressing a gathering at the Dubai Expo 2020. The Commerce Minister was partaking in the National Day Celebration at Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai.

"We're the envy of many parts of the world who see brotherhood b/w India & UAE growing from strength to strength. UAE has given India a permanent place in their hearts...India pavilion at Dubai Expo is permanent, not going to be dismantled," Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | We're the envy of many parts of the world who see brotherhood b/w India & UAE growing from strength to strength. UAE has given India a permanent place in their hearts...India pavilion at Dubai Expo is permanent, not going to be dismantled: Union Commerce Min Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/4u0MMB6bSG — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

India-UAE enters economic partnership agreement

It is pertinent to mention here that India has recently signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with UAE, which will come into effect on May 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the Union Minister, earlier in the day, also addressed a Business-to-Business (B2B) meet on India-UAE CEPA in Dubai. During his address, he stated that for India, UAE is the gateway to Africa, GCC and Middle Eastern, CIS and some European countries. He further noted that UAE has made commitments to invest in India's infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing.

"This significantly opens the doors to significant markets all over the world. So when we set out to engage with each other, we were not engaging with a 10 million population in the UAE, I had in mind, and both of us had in our vision, the much larger engagement that this CEPA is going to offer to businesses on both sides," Piyush Goyal said. The meeting also had in attendance UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi.

Terming the India-UAE partnership as the "defining strategic partnership of the 21st century," the Commerce Minister said India wants a larger share of the UAE market, as the country eyes to achieve the target of $1 trillion in goods exports by 2030. "With the growing role of services, in both the economies, I think that will also give a big thrust to our bilateral engagement in the years to come," Goyal added.

The Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo has received a tremendous response with the attendance of 1.7 million delegates. As the Expo comes to closure on March 31, a total of 23 million attendees have been recorded.