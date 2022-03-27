Union Min Piyush Goyal Asserts India's COVID Management Strategy Is A Global Role Model

India's handling of the COVID pandemic has garnered praise and recognition globally, such that the country has been looked at as an exemplar of COVID management, stated Union Minister Piyush Goyal during his address at the Dubai Expo. The statement comes as India's cumulative vaccine coverage has hit the 183.16 crore mark on March 26 and also amidst a fresh wave of the virus spread in China and South Korea. India has also opened its skies for foreign flights from March 27.

While appreciating India's COVID management, the Commerce and Industries Minister said, "The country has to continue to calibrate & monitor the situation (economical) but over the last 2 years, India's handling of the COVID crisis has been appreciated & recognized in the world; the world looks at India as a role model."

Global appreciation of India's Covid management strategy

Microsoft founder Bill Gates acknowledged the scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability of India and said, "It's great to see India's leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic." In his tweet stating the same, the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation tagged the Prime Minister's Office, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that India, being the leading vaccine producer globally, is well positioned to manage the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, Ghebreyesus added on his Tweet, "India continues to take decisive action & demonstrate its resolve to end #COVID19 pandemic. As the world's largest vaccine producer, it's well placed to do so. If we #ACTogether, we can ensure effective & safe vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable everywhere."

WHO's country representative to India, Dr Roderico Ofrin had also lauded India's COVID management strategy.

"Considering the magnitude of the population, 1.3 billion, 37 states and UTs, 770 districts and multiply the key public health actions into that, for that government of India has to be very proud of," Dr Roderico Ofrin was quoted as saying by ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that India has also been hailed by a consortium of countries for the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to provide vaccines to those in need. The 79-member African, Caribbean, Pacific (ACP) group and the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) lauded India at the WTO for facilitating vaccine supplies.

IMAGE : ANI