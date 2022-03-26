Union Min Piyush Goyal Assures Procurement Of Excess Rice Produce From Telangana Farmers

Following the conclusion of meeting with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Leaders (TRS) in Parliament over the issue of procurement of rice, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assured that the central government will continue to procure an excess stock of the raw rice from the state on the basis of predetermined and specified quality standards by Food Corporation of India.



Furthermore, responding to the attacks of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Goyal stated that the state government was misleading farmers on the rice procurement issue.

Union govt assures procurement of Telangana'a excess rice produce

He further noted that in 2014-15, Rs 3391 crore was paid as MSP of paddy to farmers of Telangana. However, in 2020-21, the Union government paid Rs 26,610 crores as paddy MSP to the farmers of Telangana.

“The Central Government stands committed to buy whatever excess stocks are there in Telangana, after their own consumption, in the form of raw rice and as per the quality specified by Food Corporation of India (FCI), as per the MoU with the Centre, as was committed by the state government in writing to the union government,” Piyush Goyal said.

He also pointed out that the TRS-led Telangana administration are yet to discuss the amount of raw rice that will be transferred to the central pool.

“I feel sorry to inform you that the Centre has been asking Telangana to come forward on this issue and inform how much raw rice they will be giving to the Central Pool. They have not provided any details in this regard,” he added.

FCI to decide whether to procure parboiled or raw rice

Goyal further gave an overview of the rice procurement procedure. He explained that the Centre purchases rice based on state consumption patterns and demand. After purchasing rice, the states preserve stock for their own local consumption, while the rest is taken by the federal government.

Union Minister displayed a copy of the MoU with all of the states, including Telangana, in which he stated that if the state government's rice procurement exceeds its allocation and the TPDS and other welfare schemes, the excess stocks will be handed over to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). He also informed that the FCI will specify whether the excess rice turned whether it will procure parboiled rice or raw rice from the state.