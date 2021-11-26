Union Min Piyush Goyal Reveals His 'dream Project For India' At Republic Economic Summit

Speaking at the Republic Economic Summit, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles revealed the target he wanted the country to achieve. Goyal highlighted that he wants every citizen in India to have access to quality education, health care, skills and opportunity to pursue and create jobs according to his/her interest. He further added that the people of the country should “live a life of prosperity.”

"We would love to see every Indian citizen and every child born in India get quality education, quality health care, good skills and opportunities to pursue his dreams, an opportunity to create jobs or to do a job whatever each one’s own inclination is, a country where we have a billion people living a life full of prosperity," Piyush Goyal said in the Republic Economic Summit.

Piyush Goyal highlighted that the COVID pandemic has affected the growth of the country by a few years. However, he insisted that the government has not been 'deterred' by the pandemic and it will continue to redouble the efforts so that the targets are achieved in expected time frame.

He further added that every young person in the country is inclined to the mission to 'make India a global power'. Speaking about the decision to not enter the RCEP trade deal, the Union Minister stated, "India under PM Modi will care about the interest of the Indians first."

Piyush Goyal on repeal of farm laws

Goyal also expressed his views about the repeal of the farm laws. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narenda Modi came up with a new set of laws and the government tried to explain them to farmers. Goyal said that the farmers did not agree to the law although it was introduced for their benefit. The minister further added that the repeal of the laws should be taken in 'right spirit' and not as a 'setback'. Furthermore, he asserted that the Centre would continue to work for farmers and every section of society.

Country has 20 crore vaccines

Piyush Goyal stated that the country has 20 crore COVID-19 vaccines in stock and criticised the parties who raised questions over the number of vaccines. He added that the 'grand old party' led by its 'crown prince' was trying to stop people from receiving vaccines against COVID.

Image: RepublicWorld