Union Min Piyush Goyal Urges Commerce Industry To Work With Centre To Lower Logistics Cost

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday appealed to the Commerce industry to work with the Centre to lower the logistics cost from 12-14% to 7-8% as practised in developed countries. Goyal's remarks came while he was addressing the National Logistics Excellence Awards in New Delhi on Thursday. He further outlined the expansion of infra spending from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 7.5 lakh crore and how Gati Shakti will benefit the logistics sector most with investment across roads, highways, ports, airports, multi-modal terminals, and many more facets.

The Government of India hosted its first-ever National Logistics Excellence Awards in New Delhi earlier in the day. Piyush Goyal, along with the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash Sharma, gave away the awards in 12 categories. The National Logistics Excellence Awards are intended to honour the numerous logistics service providers in the nation that have demonstrated creativity, diversity, and efficacy.

Operators in logistics industry developed robust & effective supply chains: Piyush Goyal

Further into his address, Piyush Goyal stated that Gati Shakti will eventually help in effective planning and implementation whilst ensuring that there are no last-mile connectivity-related issues. Additionally, the commerce minister also informed that the government is actively thinking of promoting the manufacturing of containers and ship-building.

Piyush Goyal also appreciated the contribution of the logistics sector since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the operators in the logistics industry developed robust and effective supply chains that assisted India in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic's obstacles and supported the expansion of commerce seen over the last two years.

Furthermore, the minister also asked the industry to involve start-ups to become more transparent and efficient. The minister added that going forward, a separate category of awards should be created for MSMEs in the logistics industry given the role played by them.

On the other hand, MoS Som Prakash Sharma noted that the availability of affordable logistics is essential for the development of the industries and the Indian economy and that adoption of technologies and up-gradation of skill levels of human resources engaged in the sector is a must.

Anurag Jain, Secretary of the DPIIT, acknowledging the excellence portrayed by the logistics sector, shared that GatiShakti, Atmanirbhar Bharat, driven by many MSME and Startups of the country, make the logistics sector very crucial to India’s economic ambitions.

National Logistics Excellence Awards

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries underwent a year-long process of identifying, categorizing, and identifying appropriate candidates for its debut edition, which had 169 entries and 12 categories for awards. To make the final selections, a National Jury of 9 senior dignitaries and an Expert Screening Committee comprising 18 relevant experts were assembled.

In addition to the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) report that measures the appreciation of the endeavours of the State Governments, the Logistics Excellence Awards will continue to be an annual exercise recognizing excellence in logistics within the private sector in India.