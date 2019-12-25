Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Questions Congress's 'logic' As It Links NPR To NRC

The Opposition especially the Congress has been targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre for linking National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dismissed any such links and said that both the exercises are different. Reiterating the party's stand, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday said that there is no link between the NPR and the NRC.

'Not able to understand Cong's logic'

Pralhad Joshi said, "This NPR activity is the first activity done by Dr Manmohan Singh. When he was the Prime Minister, like a big achievement, they had started the NPR. The NPR and the Census, it has to be together, then only we can decide that what facility can be given to whom, how many poor people are there and many other things and it was not started by the BJP. It was started by Manmohan Singh. Whatever Modi does is wrong, whatever the Congress does is right. What is this logic, I am not able to understand."

The Union Minister added that the Congress is now speaking in a "different language". Sending a message to the opposition parties, he said, "The NPR is not at all linked to NRC."

'NPR smuggled into NRC'

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday morning alleged that BJP is smuggling the elements of NRC into NPR. He shared the picture of an NPR form and highlighted the box that asks the applicant if their parents were born in India. Tewari also accused the government of using NPR's details as raw data for the NRC. The Opposition has maintained stern objection to any proposed pan-India NRC.

Union Cabinet gives nod to NPR updation

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) on Tuesday. As per sources, the NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020. The Home Minister, on Tuesday, during an interview ruled out all the links between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NPR. He said, "NPR was notified before CAA was even in the picture."

