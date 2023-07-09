Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar Embarks On 2 Day Visit To Kerala

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday visited the famed Sivagiri Mutt, established by saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, at nearby Varkala and held discussions with spiritual leader Amma at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri in Kollam district.

On the first day of his Kerala visit, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology also delivered an address at the inaugural Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan memorial lecture in Thiruvananthapuram.

Marking the beginning of his state tour, Chandrasekhar paid his respects at the Sree Narayana Guru Maha Samadhi Mandiram located within the Sivagiri Mutt, an official statement said.

He also engaged in constructive discussions with senior officials of the organisation and numerous followers of Guru.

"A visit to Gurudeva Samadhi is truly blessed and inspiring," the minister later said.

"This marks my first visit to Sivagiri Mutt since assuming office as a Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India have always extended their support to the Mutt and its efforts in enlightening society," he added.

Chandrasekhar also made a visit to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri, where he had a meeting with Amritanandamayi.

During his interaction with 'Amma', he elaborated about the Centre's initiatives led by PM Modi in shaping a new India.

Delivering the Sandeep Unnikrishnan memorial lecture, the minister highlighted the late army officer's deep devotion towards his fellow citizens as a valuable lesson for all.

"When you think about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, you remember the values he stands for that should inspire us.

"These values somehow get diluted amidst toxic politics and social media. Warriors like him lived a life of purpose, that made him different. His purpose was service, integrity and commitment to the idea of India," he said.

Reflecting on some of the Centre's initiatives, the Minister discussed the establishment of war memorials, acknowledging the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers throughout history.

This concept of service was corroded and was being destroyed all these years by previous governments, he opined.

"But thankfully since past nine years under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have built many war memorials across the country. This is a place of worship for us, to worship the true sacrifice of our soldiers," the Minister further said.

During his visit, Chandrasekhar held discussions with many state BJP leaders as well, the statement added.