Union Min Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Siyom Bridge & 28 Infrastructure Projects In Arunachal

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the strategically important Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district on Tuesday.

Singh also released a Compendium on New Technologies prepared by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This compendium incorporates the latest technologies being adopted by BRO in the construction of roads and bridges.

Rajnath Singh who arrived in Dibrugarh on Monday on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh additionally inaugurated 28 infrastructure projects virtually to the country constructed by the BRO built in the seven border states for a total of Rs 724.3 crore.

The 28 Infrastructure Projects of BRO inaugurated today by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri have been constructed in seven border states/ UTs at a cost of Rs 724 Cr.

The visit comes a month after clashes between Indian and Chinese forces occurred in the Tawang region of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Importance of Siyom bridge

The 100-meter-long Siyom bridge over the river Siyom is a strategically significant bridge since it allows the military to deploy troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The bridge and other infrastructure projects that the Border Roads Organisation have worked on in this area are of great help to the locals in the area and of course, the Army and other security forces as these projects are especially crucial now as the Chinese have built up their side of the line of actual control (LAC), in terms of roads, airports and railway tracks. It is crucial to have equivalent initiatives on the Indian side in any case and also because of the Chinese threat.