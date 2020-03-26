Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Gives Rs 1 Crore From MP Fund To Fight COVID-19

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in India, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday, decided to make available Rs. 1 crore from his MP Development Fund for strengthening efforts against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated that the amount will be used by the Patna District Administration, and he will himself monitor the usage of funds. So far, Bihar has recorded six positive Coronavirus cases. Union Minister Prasad's tweet roughly translates as, "I have made available ₹1 crore from my MP Development Fund to further strengthen efforts against the Coronavirus epidemic and facilitate the public. This amount will be used by the Patna District Administration, according to various requirements and I will monitor it myself."

क़ोरोना वायरस महामारी के ख़िलाफ़ प्रयासों को और मजबूत करने और जनता को सुविधा देने के लिए अपने सांसद विकास निधि से मैंने ₹1 करोड़ देने की घोषणा की है। इस राशि का उपयोग विभिन्न आवश्यकताओं के अनुसार पटना ज़िला प्रशासन के द्वारा किया जाएगा और मैं स्वयं इसकी निगरानी करूँगा। — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 26, 2020

Union Min Ram Vilas Paswan Donates Rs 1 Crore

Earlier on March 25, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan stated that he will make available Rs.1 crore from his Rajya Sabha MP fund for the patients infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he has donated the money to the Health Department. He wrote in Hindi, "To provide proper medical equipment and facilities for the treatment of patients infected with Coronavirus in Bihar, I have donated Rs. 1 crore from my Rajya Sabha MP Fund to the Health Department."

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest Health Ministry data available on Thursday, India so far has at least 649 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission chain of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages across the country - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," the Prime Minister said.

