Union Min RK Singh Lauds India's Power Sector; 'We Were Deficit In 2014, Now In Surplus'

Union Power Minister said while India faced 13-15% power shortage in 2014, there is power surplus now on the strength of a single grid for the country. Minister RK Singh stated forming a universal grid also enables, when required the capacity to transfer 1.12 lakh MW of power between any two parts of the country. The statement holds importance as questions have been raised in the recent past about the worsening coal availability and the resultant power situation in the country.

Sharing information on the electricity infrastructure established across the country, he said 2,900 new substations have been constructed along with the upgradation of 3,800 substations and an addition of 7.5 lakh new transformers. Considering the government's stress on producing electricity from environmental friendly sources, he said India achieved the target of setting up 40 per cent of established power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in November, 2021.

'India has turned power surplus from power deficit country in 2014': RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh appreciating India's efforts and the results achieved in the area of power situation since 2014 said, "We were power deficit in 2014, now we're power surplus. At that time, there was a shortage of 13-15% in power supply. We connected the entire country into one grid. Today, we can transfer 1.12 lakh MW of power from one corner of country to another."

He also elaborated on the kind of infrastructure that has been rolled out to support the power generation and distribution in the country. "We constructed 2,900 new substations, upgraded 3,800 substations & added 7.5 lakh new transformers. We achieved the target of having 40% of our established power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels in November 2021", he added.

Congress claimed India has coal reserves that could last only 8 days

Late in April, Congress party's Rahul Gandhi slammed central government for the alarming power situation in the country claiming India had Coal reserves that could last only for eight days. Power Minister Singh in a counter-attack, said Rahul Gandhi was making such statements out of ignorance about the current situation in terms of coal availability and said India had 2.23 crore tonnes of Coal reserves.

8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks.



Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses.



Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants! pic.twitter.com/CiqP9SlHMx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2022

Rahul's tweet came just a day after RK Singh's meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the situation of coal reserves and the overall power situation.

There were reports of twelve states in the country including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana experiencing depletion in coal inventories, which resulted in power outages in the states.

IMAGE: PIXABAY / RAJ KUMAR SINGH - FACEBOOK