Union Min Sonowal Announces Ayurvedic College To Be Set Up In Arunachal, To Promote AYUSH

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday, November 20, announced a slew of initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh for the promotion of AYUSH. Speaking at an event held at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIFM) in Pasighat, the Union Minister also announced the establishment of an Ayurveda hospital at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Stating that the initiatives are in continuation of the focused approach to developing the AYUSH sector in the Northeast, Sarbananda Sonowal announced an investment of Rs 53.72 crore to develop new infrastructure within the NEIAFME campus.

Ayurvedic college to be set up in Arunachal Pradesh

An official statement reads, “A new Ayurveda College with a student intake of 30 as well as a 60 bedded Ayurveda hospital will be set up inside the NEIAFMR campus here, bringing a direct employment of 86 posts in addition to the existing capacity”.

The Ayurvedic college will be facilitated with an academic block, a boys hostel, a girls hostel, and a sports complex.

Sonowal told the media, “Folk medicine is the mixture of traditional healing practices and beliefs. In the Northeast, we have a strong culture of folk medicine which have not been preserved scientifically. We are now striving towards preserving as well as enriching this wonderful gift of medicine from the Vedic era that Mother Nature has bestowed upon us".

Further providing details on the developmental plans that will be established under AYUSH, the Union Minister said that many important institutes including Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) and Museum, Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), State of Art Panchakarma Treatment & Research Centre, and Paramedical Teaching Centre (PTC) will be set in the region in future.

Sonowal says, "Northeast needs more Ayurvedic colleges"

Earlier in September, Sonowal had said that more Ayurvedic colleges are required in the northeastern states. He also mentioned that earlier, the government had provided Rs 9 crores under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) to state governments for opening Ayurvedic colleges, which is now been enhanced to Rs 70 crore.

The Minister further said that the states may identify the land and manpower as per the NAM guidelines to avail this opportunity.

(Image: PTI)