Union Min Sonowal Confirms Plans To Make Dibrugarh A 'major Indian Port' Again

On October 24, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, asserted that plans are afoot for accelerating cargo movement on the Brahmaputra river. Further, he said that the project will improve connectivity and boost the economic development of Assam by establishing markets that are more accessible for local business entities.

Dibrugarh River Project under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

Under the aegis of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the project is speeding up cargo movement on the Brahmaputra river, which is being envisaged. The Port will open up employment avenues and provide global market access to local products, Sonowal said.

On October 13, PM Modi launched a ₹100 lakh crore plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. According to Sonowal, the port is set to bring about a sea of changes in the region in terms of connectivity, opportunities for youth and homegrown businesses to realise the ides of 'Local goes Global'.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal shared, "Visited the site for proposed Cargo Terminal, Tourist Jetty and River Front Development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, Assam Govt & North East Frontier Railway together are taking necessary steps to bring back Dibrugarh's lost glory as a major river port of India."

Foundation of Dibrugarh airport's runway extension laid

In July 2021, the foundation of Dibrugarh Airport's runway extension project was laid by the Airports Auhority of India to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. The foundation stone ceremony on Friday was attended by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and Airport Director Ramjee Awasthi among other officials.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹35 crore, will increase the length of the runway of the Dibrugarh airport from 1,830 metres to 2,290 metres. The deadline for completing the project is December 31, 2022.

Airport officials said that the project will enhance the safety of aircraft operation, lessen the load penalty to the aircraft apart from reducing the minima to operate in low visibility with a CAT-I lighting system. Currently, the construction work of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and hanger at the airport is going on as well, at a cost of ₹31 crore. This is set to be completed by March 31, 2022.