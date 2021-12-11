Union Min Sonowal Stresses On Scientific Growth; Vows To Make India Pollution-free

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday, December 11, said that the Central government is taking various measures to explore the resources in the sea. Speaking at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2021 in Panaji, Goa, the Union Minister said that an emphasis on making India pollution-free must be considered along with scientific growth.

India's COVID vaccination drive: "A victory of science, scientists and human values"

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the advancement brought into the country in terms of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat introduced by PM Modi has brought India closer by connecting every citizen of the country. According to the Minister, the success of India's COVID vaccination drive is a true reflection of the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister Sonowal hailed Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh's role in encouraging science and technology in India, especially amongst students. He also appreciated Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant for the state's development.

Referring to the growing popularity of AYUSH in India, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed that new studies are being conducted by scientists to validate India’s age-old traditional systems of medicine. He further said that as of date, a global market of more than 18 billion dollars has been captured by AYUSH.

About IISF

India International Science Festival (IISF) is considered to be the biggest platform in the country, held every year to bring together students, the public, researchers, innovators and artists from around the globe. IISF 2021 is jointly organised by the MoES, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA).

At the inaugural function, tributes were paid to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other army personnel who died in an IAF chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Following this, the Union Minister visited various stalls and interacted with students at the IISF. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, Shri Shripad Naik and various dignitaries also attended the event.

(With PIB inputs)

Image: PTI, Unsplash