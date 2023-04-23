Last Updated:

Union Min Sonowal To Inaugurate National Technology Centre For Ports, Waterways And Coasts

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC).

Press Trust Of India
NTCWPC

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC) in Chennai on Monday, according to an official statement.

Under the Sagarmala Programme, NTCWPC has been established in IIT Chennai at a cost of Rs 77 crore.

The institute acts as a technological arm of the ministry and develops cutting-edge technologies and application products to provide solutions to various challenges faced by the ports & shipping sector, the statement said.

According to the statement, the institute has world class capabilities for undertaking the 2D & 3D investigations of research and consultancy nature for the port, coastal, waterway sector across all disciplines.

