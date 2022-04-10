Union Min V Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM 'for Misleading People Over Silverline Project'

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan bashed the Kerala government over the SilverLine rail project and said the state government is lying and misleading people with regards to the Centre's permission for the SilverLine rail project in the state. On Saturday, the minister said that the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is trying to mislead the people.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to mislead the people of Kerala. Government of India has made it clear both on the floor of the house and court of law that Central government has not given any type of approval except that they have been asked to submit the Detailed Project Report,” said Muraleedharan.

The Minister further alleged that the Kerala government is lying by asserting that the central government has given approval to the project.

“Kerala government is saying that we have the government of India’s approval only to hoodwink the people of Kerala. Nothing beyond that. The state government should stop lying to the people, should stop misleading the people and should stop spreading such blatant lies,” he said.

Centre's affidavit in Kerala HC

V Muraleedharan's statement comes following the Centre's submission in the High Court of Kerala that the state government has not been provided with any permission for proceeding with the Social Impact Assessment (SIA).

It also stated that the state government did not approach the railways for approval, nor did it issue any notice about the SIA or stone placement. After considering all arguments, a single bench led by Justice Devan Ramachandran reserved its verdict on a series of petitions seeking to halt the state government's stone-laying operations for the project.

'Ecological and economical disaster'

It is pertinent to mention that V Muraleedharan has voiced his opposition to the SilverLine project from its genesis. Earlier, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who dubbed this entire project as an ecological and economical disaster, went door to door to express his solidarity to most of the families who are on the edge of losing their hard-earned homes and lands. As a part of the Pradhirothayatra, he met several people who shared their plight and resistance to giving up their lands and homes.

The Union Minister, who hails from the state of Kerala, also said that the rail project will be a disaster and will not help the state in any way. "The project will displace 30,000 families in Kerala," the Minister said earlier.

SilverLine Project

The ambitious SilverLine project, praised as the biggest project by the Kerala government, will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by the joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry. The project will not only reduce the travelling time between the two destinations to around 4 hours but it will also have multiple stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Ernakulam, and Kannur, according to the government. The Pinarayi Vijayan government is claiming that the project will provide better connectivity as well as employment.

It is pertinent to mention that Metroman E Sreedharan on Thursday launched a vicious attack on the conceptualisation of the proposed K-rail project, saying it was 'ill-conceived', lacked technical perfection, and is being 'badly executed'.