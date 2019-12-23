Union Minister Assures Facilitation Of Modern, Responsive Criminal Justice System

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday stressed the need to facilitate a modern, responsive criminal justice system in the country. The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the new advanced forensic DNA analysis laboratory that has been set up under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme, with an allocation of Rs 99.76 crore.

Speaking after the inaugration Rai said, "All States and Union Territories should utilise this facility as well as set up similar facilities in their respective States for quick disposal of forensic cases referred to them. This will facilitate a modern, responsive criminal justice system."

He also said that people should work towards creating a community where crimes against women are not tolerated. He stressed that such cases should not take place in the first instance.

He also apprised about the specialised training in the collection of forensic evidence and stated that it is being undertaken by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and more than 6000 personnel have been trained.

About 200 invitees including Directors of Central and State FSL from the entire country, senior police, judicial officers, professors, doctors from various universities, hospitals, senior officers from the scientific organisations participated in the event.

Safety of Women

The Minister also acknowledged the question over the safety of women and said that the government has accorded the highest priority to the safety of women, and apart from introducing stringent penalties under laws, several other steps have been taken in this regard.

"The government has accorded highest priority to women safety in the country, and apart from introducing stringent penalties in law, several measures which have been initiated in this regard, include operationalisation of 112 universal emergency services in 28 States/UTs, commencement of 'Safe City' projects in eight large cities, and strengthening State Forensic Science Laboratories," said the minister.

(With Agency Inputs)