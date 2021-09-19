Union minister assures Nagaland of support to uplift skill development centres

Dimapur, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday assured the Nagaland government of providing all support to strengthen skill development centres to improve quality of works of artisans in the state.

He visited Mongken apparel production and training unit, a project under the Centre's Sankalp scheme, at 5th mile in Dimapur.

“Artisans and quality of works in Nagaland are world-class. Skill development centres in the state need more support. We will extend all possible help to uplift these facilities,” he said while expressing satisfaction over the progress of the garment manufacturing unit.

Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for skill development, electronics and IT, said the Mongken centre will facilitate workers to connect with global markets. 'Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (Sankalp) programme is an outcome-oriented centrally sponsored scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with a special focus on decentralised planning and quality improvement.

The minister urged youths to take opportunities provided by the government and work hard for prosperity of the state.

He was on a two-day visit to Nagaland. PTI CORR NBS BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)