Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Exposes Foreign Propaganda On India’s Mission Tiger Success

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav slammed a report by a foreign media company which claimed that indigenous people are suffering due to the conservation of tigers in the country. The Minister also termed the media report a result of the “heartburn” experienced by a “hate-driven, propaganda media” when “India is the only country where tiger population is growing.”

The report claimed that India's tiger conservation strategies were “deeply influenced” by American environmentalism and led to the uprooting of various communities that were living in the forests for a very long time.

India only country that is seeing growth in Tiger population

Slamming the media report, the Union Minister wrote, "India is the only country where tiger population is growing as opposed to other nations, where it has either stagnated or is declining."

So, only natural for 'hate-driven, propaganda media' Al Jazeera to experience heartburn.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav further mocked the media firm saying, "if someday the company would leave left propaganda and do journalism, it would appreciate that India's tiger agenda is inclusive and successful because of the participation of local communities."

"Our Tiger Reserves generate employment of over 50 lakh man-days annually for the locals," he added.

The article by the media company targeted India's tiger conservation strategy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's tiger population has eventually risen to over 3,000 since its flagship conservation program commenced 50 years ago.

PM Modi inaugurated 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'

The Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated the program 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger' organised at the Karnataka State Open University.

Citing data that showed the tiger population in India stood at 3,167 in 2022, PM Modi said, "The tiger numbers that we have reached shows that this family of ours is growing. This is a moment of pride."

As per the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018, and 3,167 in the year 2022.

