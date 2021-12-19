Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Highlights Importance Of Parliament's Committee System

Union Minister for Labor and Employment, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday, December 19, highlighted the importance of the committee system of Parliament as he participated in the two-day sensitization program for media persons covering parliamentary proceedings. Yadav stressed the role of the committee in line with its functions and the government's response to the committee's report.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav informed that the report of the Parliamentary standing committee meeting should not be leaked as political leaders discuss the agenda of the Committee which can be made public only after the final report has been submitted in the house.

Yadav further told reporters that in Parliament there are a total of 24 departments related to the Committee of which 16 Committees belong to the Rajya Sabha.

Providing details on the appointment process of the Standing Committee Chairman, the Union Minister said, "Appointment of Committee of Chairman is decided on the strength of political parties".

He further informed that the political parties recommend a name for the Chairman position of the Standing Committee and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will take the decision on the same.

Bhupender Yadav says, 'Govt committed to ensure clean air, healthy life to all residents'

Earlier on December 17, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the government is committed to ensuring clean air and healthy life for all residents of the country. Yadav further stressed the need to fight the air pollution that requires a mass movement in the coming years.

Yadav said that focusing on the airshed is important as every city has its own set of factors contributing to air pollution in the particular region. He made the statement while he was attending the first meeting of the National Apex Committee under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

He took to Twitter to provide details of the meeting and wrote, “Chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Clean Air Programme. India has been at the forefront of taking up policy approaches that give paramount importance to conserving ecology. Emphasized that the Clean Air mission needs to become a movement".

