Union Minister Choubey Greets British PM Rishi Sunak With 'Jai Siyaram'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was greeted with the salutation of "Jai Siyaram" by Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival here on Friday to attend the G20 summit.

Choubey informed Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar which, he noted, is an ancient town of religious significance and is believed to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had studied under the tutelage of Vishwamitra, the minister's office said in a statement.

The British prime minister, who is of Indian origin, has often emphasised his Hindu roots and said he is proud of it.

"Sunak keenly heard the spiritual and cultural story of India," the statement said, adding that the minister welcomed him and his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, as India's son-in-law and daughter as well.

"India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival," Choubey told them.

The minister gifted Sunak a rudraksh, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa, the statement added.