Union Minister Demands Action Against Arundhati Roy 'if She Asks People To Break The Law'

Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh on Wednesday reacted to writer Arundhati Roy's remarks where she has asked people to lie on National Population Register. The senior Congress leader expressed his shock and stated that the government should take necessary action against the writer for inciting people.

In conversation with Republic TV, Natwar Singh said, "I have great regard for her as a writer. I am very surprised as to what she has said. If she is asking people to break the law and give wrong information, then it is for the government to take necessary action against her for inciting people."

Arundhati Roy's remark on NPR

In an open call to lie on NPR, Arundhati Roy made a public appeal to Indians to lie about the census to authorities. The writer urged people to not be truthful while addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University on Tuesday, against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and now the NPR.

The writer said, "Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC. But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name--like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as seven racecourse road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversion. We were not born for lathis and bullets."

What is the National population register?

The NPR documents all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The NPR will contain demographic and biometric details and will be prepared by September 2020. The NPR was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015. Meanwhile, the census department is currently gearing for the next census count (which is undertaken once in a decade) in 2021.

